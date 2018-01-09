Crockett Police investigating improper strip search of Crockett ISD students

The Crockett Police Department is investigating improper strip searches at Crockett ISD- High School.

According to the Crockett Police Department, on November 2, 2017 they received a complaint regarding an inappropriate strip search of a Crockett ISD-High School student.

The complainant told Detectives that he was accused of possessing contraband on the school campus. Soon after finding out, school officials escorted the 15 year-old student from a classroom to an office in the high school office area.

The officials who escorted the student were a DAEP Administrator and a teacher, who allegedly identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

According to the press release, while in the office the student alleged that the teacher made him take off all his clothes and drop his boxers to his ankles. The student told detectives that he felt compelled to consent to the strip search because the teacher alleged himself to be a law enforcement officer.

The teachers did not find any contraband on the student.

On the day of the search a Crockett police Officer was assigned to work security on the Crockett ISD campus but was not contacted until after the search was already conducted.

A DAEP administrator stated the student who had been searched was not the right student that was alleged to have been involved in the incident that initially garnered the search, according to the press release.

One teacher did provide detectives a statement about the incident and the other declined and requested to meet with his attorney.

According tot he release, a case was sent to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office to be presented to a Houston County Grand Jury for charges of Official Oppression and Impersonating a Public Servant on the Teacher-purporting himself to be a law enforcement officer and Official Oppression on the DAEP Administrator. The case has also been sent to the Houston County Attorney’s Office for review.

CPD has confirmed that the teacher purporting himself to be a law enforcement officer has not been licensed by the state since 2012.

On January 9, 2018, the Crockett Police Department received a second compliant regarding an inappropriate strip search of another 15-year-old Crockett ISD-High School student.

According to Crockett Police the parents of the student reported back in October that their child had been strip searched for also allegedly possessing contraband. The parents did complain to the school and felt that they should come report to law enforcement officer after they learned about the other student.

The student also said they were searched by a Crockett High School administrator and a teacher purporting himself to be a law enforcement officer.

According to Crockett Police, the searches appear to be a pattern and are asking anyone with a student in Crockett High School to speak with their children and ascertain if they have been strip searched at the Crockett ISD Campus for any reason.

Anyone that has been involved in the same type incident is urged to contact the Crockett Police Department immediately at 936-544-2021.

This case is currently under investigation. The TEA and CPS have been notified of the incidents so they can conduct their own investigations.

