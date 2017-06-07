CVS Headquarters issues recall for a birth control after packaging error

Courtesy Tyler Morning Telegraph

If you are prescribed Mibelas 24 Fe tablet birth control, CVS has issued a recall. According to a recall notice sent out from CVS Pharmacy Headquarters, a voluntary recall was issued due to a packaging error. The notice states, as a result of a packaging error, women could be at risk for unintended pregnancy.

According to the notice, this recall affects lot number L600518 exp. 05/13/18. CVS suggests that users should check their lot number and make an appointment with a doctor.

