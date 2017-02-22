Dallas Co. man sentenced for ETX carjacking, bank robberies

TYLER - A suspect who pleaded guilty for violent crimes committed in 2014 and 2015 in Landcaster, Tyler, and Big Sandy, Texas, was sentenced to federal prison according to a press release issued Wednesday by acting U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston.

On Feb. 21, LaQuaylan Wesley Patterson, 25, was sentenced to 171 months in federal prison for committing two armed bank robberies and a related car-jacking. Patterson had pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2016.

According to information presented in court, on Aug. 8, 2014, Patterson robbed the Cornerstone Credit Union in Landcaster, Texas, fleeing in a stolen car with almost $7000. He later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

On March 13, 2015, Patterson and another suspect committed an armed car-jacking at a Tyler apartment complex. Patterson and the suspect then drove both cars to Big Sandy, where they later committed another armed robbery at the 1st National Bank, stealing nearly $30,000.

The two abandoned the stolen car after fleeing the scene of the second robbery.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety - Texas Rangers, and Tyler, Big Sandy, and Landcaster Police Departments.

