Teacher in custody after shot reportedly fired, school on lockdown

(Photo: Brock, Savannah, WXIA)

DALTON, Ga. - A teacher is in custody after a shot was reportedly fired, according to Dalton City PD.

UPDATE: The teacher is in custody. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

On Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m., Dalton City Police tweeted that officers were on the scene of reports of shots fired at Dalton High School located on 1500 Manly Street.

It was believed a teacher had barricaded themselves in a classroom and students were evacuated to a safe area.

The school was put on lockdown and police advised parents to pick up students at Northwest Trade and Convention Center located on the 2200 Dug Gap Battle Road.

No students were injured except for one female student who suffered an ankle injury while evacuating the building.

11Alive has crews on the way to gather more information.

Repeat: no children hurt, no children in danger. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

A statement was released by Dalton City Schools:

"In response to a threat lock down at Dalton High School, students are being relocated to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center at 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road. Parents and guardians should pick up their students at that location. DO NOT go to Dalton High School.

Dalton Police Department has confirmed that a subject is in custody and no children have been injured. The area has been secured. DPD and Georgia State Patrol are responding.

Student safety is always our first priority. Please be patient with us as we implement our emergency plan in conjunction with the Dalton Police Department."

© 2018 WXIA-TV