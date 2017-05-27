David's Law headed to Gov. Abbott's desk for signing

David Molak (Family photo) (Photo: Family photo, Custom)

AUSTIN - Senate Bill 179, or David's Law, is on its way to the Governor's desk after receiving overwhelming support in the Texas House and Senate.

David's Law is designed to combat cyberbullying by making it a misdemeanor. The bill was named after San Antonian, David Molak.

Molak was a victim of cyber-taunting and took his life in 2016 at 16 years old.

When official, David's Law would also allow courts to issue subpoenas to people who harass minors online. In addition, it would force Texas schools to adopt cyberbullying policies.

David's Law would go into effect September 1.

Senator José Menéndez said the bill’s advancement will significantly change how the state deals with bullying.

"Today Senators from both parties, from every walk of life, and from every corner of the state spoke with one voice in unanimous support of David's Law. We owe the passage of Senate Bill 179 to the families who ensured the death of their child would result in a change of bullying policies across the state. They bared their tragedy to the legislature and urged us to act. Today, we did. David's Law will empower schools, parents, and law enforcement to tackle cyberbullying. However, I hope it does more than that. I hope it signals a change in our culture - a reprioritization of our values. The Texas Legislature took a strong stance against bullying. I know the ripple effects will save a child's life." Menéndez said.

