Demonstrators gather at the Confederate monument in downtown Norfolk. One protester waves a flag for the Industrial Workers of the World labor union. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Members of a Facebook group called Disrupt Norfolk VA plan to demonstrate at the Confederate monument in Downtown Norfolk Wednesday and invited people to their event using social media.

Disrupt Confederate Monuments is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The rally comes four days after a clash between white nationalists and counter-protestors in Charlottesville.

The event page for the demonstration states: "Johnny Reb is not welcome here." It also references the confrontations that took place in Charlottesville and the death of Heather Heyer.

Heyer died after someone drove a car into a crowd of people protesting the Unite the Right Rally that was taking place. Several others in the crowd were hurt.

PHOTOS: Demonstrators at Norfolk's Confederate monument

The Disrupt Confederate Monuments event page says:

Norfolk has a brutal and shameful history of violating civil rights. Polishing up and putting that hate symbol back up while violating a federal order to desegregate public schools. Several 757 comrades experienced the terror attack that took Heather Heyer and injured 19 of their comrades.

Those who planned the demonstration Wednesday said they would have a picket line that would show their solidarity and opposition to "racist hate symbols."

This is Lisa Suhay. She just placed this sign at the base of Norfolk's #Confederatemonument #13NewsNow #lovenothate pic.twitter.com/qEhDTFF8TB — Jemie Lee (@13JemieLee) August 16, 2017

Downtown Norfolk Council sent an alert to let people know the Disrupt Confederate Monuments would take place.

Norfolk Police Department spokesman Officer Daniel Hudson told 13News Now officers were aware of the demonstration and would be visible during it.

Mayor Kenny Alexander released a statement about the monument on Wednesday, offering no opinion as to whether it should be taken down or moved. He said if council decides the monument should not stay in place, his "recommendation would be to find a suitable location for it -- perhaps in Elmwood Cemetery where confederate veterans are interred."

Mayor Kenny Alexander's Statement about Confederate Monument by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2017 WVEC-TV