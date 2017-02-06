Denton Co. issues endangered missing person alert

DENTON COUNTY - The Denton County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Missing Persons Alert for 55-year-old Perry Brockett.

Brockett is diagnosed with an intellectual disablility and was last seen on Jan. 31 in Springtown, Texas, driving a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with license #FLV2126.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 176 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black cowboy hat, brown camouflage button up shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-349-1600.

