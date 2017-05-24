Did you know, Dallas: Texas-shaped pool in Plano

Photo courtesy-- Adam Christensen, Elizabeth Swims

PLANO - Mermaids, water, volleyball and BBQ...sounds like the perfect recipe for a day of fun in the sun.

But did you know, tucked away in Plano, there's a different kind of swimming experience that's been around for 56 years and counting?

The historic Texas-shaped pool has been entertaining the community for years and is getting ready to open its doors ahead of Memorial Day.

Not to be confused with our neighbors in Houston who have the Texas-shaped lazy river, this is a 168,000 gallon saltwater pool.

The pool was envisioned in 1959 when Plano was a rural, mostly undeveloped city. The famous Texan Herbert Hunt urbanized the area we know call Plano and in 1961, the pool was built.

You can read more about the history behind the Texas Pool on their website.

In 2007 the pool faced some trouble with public support and membership decline. In 2013, the Texas Pool Foundation turned into a nonprofit 501(c) 3 corporation and a new board of directors was able preserve the historical pool.

The pool is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Hours of operation vary depending on special events or parties.

Janet Moos, pubic relations director says the organization is currently working with the City of Plano to get a historical landmark title. In addition, Moos says she plans to talk to the Guinness Book of World Records.

For membership information to The Texas Pool, click here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV