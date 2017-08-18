District attorney: Greg Kelley's porn, deleted texts ‘not relevant in the courtroom'

(Photo: John Gusky, KVUE, JOHN GUSKY)

Pornography, deleted texts, a reference to a selfie with a child: These newest revelations by the Texas Rangers in Greg Kelley's child sexual assault case seemed damaging at first.

But now his supporters and the Williamson County district attorney are trying to put it all into context.

District Attorney Shawn Dick, who emphasized that Greg is still one of three suspects in this case, told KVUE they have to uncover any and all information they can on each suspect.

However he also said that, so far, the new information released in warrants obtained by KVUE Thursday does not matter in court.

In fact, Dick said they knew about the phone's contents weeks ago and refers to this latest information as a “distraction.”

"They (search warrants) certainly make for interesting stories and interesting tidbits that make you feel in your gut, ‘Wow, I don't feel comfortable with that,’ but legally, they don't all mean anything,” Dick said. "This is information the Rangers had in early July, so if it was important for the hearing or important for this investigation by the time of the hearing, these things would have been done a month ago."

RELATED:

Search warrants reveal Greg Kelley used hookup site, had selfie with victim

Greg Kelley: What we know about his case so far

TIMELINE: Greg Kelley case

As for the Ranger’s reference in the search warrants that there is a deleted text referencing a selfie with the victim, Jake Brydon, a member of the Greg Kelley Foundation, said he asked Kelley's girlfriend, Gaebri Anderson, to explain.

“(Gaebri) said, 'That was me and Greg watching a movie upstairs, and this kid that was spending the night at the daycare snuck upstairs away from Shama McCarty and wanted to come hang out with me and Greg. Greg was trying to get the kid to go away, I grabbed my phone because the kid was cute and said, ‘Let's take a selfie together,'” Brydon said.

The D.A. noted that these search warrants were intended to gather more information. Dick also said the pornography found on Kelley’s phone was not child pornography.

Expect more information from the other suspects to be released as the search warrants are unsealed.

© 2017 KVUE-TV