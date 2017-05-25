DPS seeks leads in 1984 murder of Corpus Christi child

AUSTIN – DPS asked for the public’s help in solving the 1984 murder of 13-year old Helen Kilgore in a press release sent Thursday, May 25, 2017.

A reward up to $6,000 was offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, if the tip is received before next month’s featured case is announced.



On April 13, 1984, Kilgore was reported missing from Corpus Christi. Several days later, her body was discovered on the side of a rural road near the Central Texas town of Meridian (Bosque County), more than 200 miles away from her home. Kilgore had been shot to death and her remains were found wrapped in a heavy blanket. At the time of her death, Helen was enrolled in middle school and was survived by three sisters and her parents.



To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.



Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or by calling the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.



The DPS Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website provided information on more than 75 cases in an effort to help garner public interest in unsolved or “cold cases.” Texas Crime Stoppers recently began offering rewards, funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS, of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any cold case listed on the website.

For more information, visit the Texas Ranger cold case website by clicking this link.



As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program is featured each month in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.



The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved murders or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.

