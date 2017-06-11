DPS: Teen killed in rollover near Flint

A 19-year-old man is dead after 2 p.m. crash nearly 9 miles east of Flint Saturday June 11.

Nathan Sherman of Chandler was driving a GMC Sierra North on FM 2661 when it hit a Toyota Forerunner from behind.

The GMC rolled over, ejecting Sherman who was not wearing a seatbelt according to DPS. He was pronounced dead on scene by Judge Cowert.

A 17-year-old passenger in the GMC was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota, 78-year-old James Boreham of Flint, was also not injured.

