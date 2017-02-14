Driver ejected, killed in one-car wreck in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY - One person was killed after being partially ejected from a vehicle after losing control on a County Road south of Lakeport, Texas early Tuesday morning.

According to a DPS preliminary crash report, a driver in a red Honda Pilot traveling southeast on County Road 2121 lost control while trying to negotiate a turn, veering off the road and striking an embankment.

The impact caused the vehicle to roll, partially ejecting the driver, who died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and the driver's identity has not yet been released.

(© 2017 KYTX)