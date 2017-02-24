Drug bust in Rusk Co.

TYLER - Tatum resident Melissa Wallace has been arrested for manufacture and delivery of a substance after a Crime Stopper tip led to her capture.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seized methamphetamine, firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia from Wallace’s hotel room on Feb. 17. She has been charged with a first degree felony and her bond is set at $100,000 at the Rusk County Jail.

Authorities say they anticipate additional arrests in the investigation.

