Dump truck, ATM recovered in Lufkin theft, suspects still at large

Lufkin Police recovered the stolen dump truck and the ATM ripped from Regions Bank Tuesday.

Angelina College officials contacted police at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday saying they found the truck and what was left of the ATM behind the baseball field.

Jessica Pebsworth with the Lufkin Police Department says the thief or thieves were able to break into the ATM using a trackhoe from a nearby construction site and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects are still at large, and anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639 TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

