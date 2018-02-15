Early voting begins next week

The first day of early voting in Smith County is set for Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

There will be several local races on the ballot for the March 6 Primary Election.

The election will include contested races for U.S. and State Representatives, Judges, District Attorney, District Clerk, Commissioner and Justices of the Peace. Most of the contested races will be decided in the Primary Election.

Early Voting times will be:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 20-23

• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24

• 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25

• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 26 through March 2

Early Voting locations will be at the R.B. Hubbard Facility, next door to the Elections Office, at 304. E. Ferguson in Tyler; the Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale; Heritage Building, 1900 W. Bellwood Road in Tyler; Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St. in Whitehouse; and the Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196 in Noonday.

On Election Day, March 6, Smith County residents will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of the 34 polling locations in Smith County instead of being restricted to their precinct.



