East Texas man awarded $43 million in damages from ETMC, physician

Photo Courtesy Sarah A. Miller, Tyler Morning Telegraph

A Smith County jury determined Tuesday that an East Texas man should receive $43.3 million in damages from East Texas Medical Center and a physician who were negligent in his treatment in 2014.

Billy Pierce filed the lawsuit in 2016 in the 241st District Court against ETMC, ETMC Tyler, ETMC Digestive Disease Center, ETMC Regional Healthcare System, and Gastroenterology Associates of Tyler and an ETMC physician who was suspended at the time he cared for Pierce.

Pierce alleges he sought treatment for gallstones on Apr. 21, 2014 at ETMC, according to judicial documents.

Pierce claims the treatment resulted in him needing a liver transplant and caused him to suffer from other incapacitating injuries.

