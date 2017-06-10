East Texas State Fair Farmers Market kicks off

East Texas State Fair Farmers Market kicked off Saturday June 10 with nearly 400 people stopping by to shop.

The market is free and features all local producers with lots of fresh produce and a few crafts.

Vendors describe the market as a co-op since it functions through the efforts of unpaid farmers

It is held under the South Pavilion to avoid the sun’s heat, so the 13 vendors invite the community to join them on any of the following dates:

Saturday, June 10, 2017

7:00 am - 1:00 pm

Additional Dates

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 7:00 am - 1:00 pm

Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:00 am - 1:00 pm

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:00 am - 1:00 pm

Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:00 am - 1:00 pm

