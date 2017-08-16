Bonnie Tyler will actually sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart' during the eclipse

Bonnie Tyler performs on stage during the Grand opening of KARE Kraftwerk store on October 9, 2014 in Munich, Germany. (Photo: Andreas Rentz, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - “I need you more than ever.”

These are the words the collective world may or may not have been thinking about Bonnie Tyler, the star who entered our collective consciousness thanks to the 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Monday, Aug. 21 is a total eclipse. And Bonnie Tyler has answered our prayers and will sing this 1980s classic that has been the most bane of people who work at karaoke bars’ existence for more than three decades.

Tyler will perform the song aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise, which will be positioned in the path of totality right as the total eclipse of the sun, rather than our hearts, happens.

It will be a powerful moment, and if you aren’t lucky enough to be on a cruise when it happens, you can watch the original music video on YouTube, which is great for different reasons.

Can’t see this masterpiece of a music video? Click here: https://youtu.be/d7VrQod3ad8

h/t Time

© 2017 KUSA-TV