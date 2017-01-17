Close Classes canceled at Longview Foster Middle School KYTX 11:00 AM. CST January 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LONGVIEW - Classes are canceled Tuesday at Foster Middle School due to a break in the main water line.No word on whether classes will resume Wednesday. (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories City of Tyler to resolve alleged violations to Clean… Jan 17, 2017, 2:57 p.m. 1 person critically injured following explosion in Zavalla Jan 17, 2017, 1:58 p.m. East Texas Veteran seeking medical assistance Jan 17, 2017, 11:49 a.m.
