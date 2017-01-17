KYTX
Classes canceled at Longview Foster Middle School

KYTX 11:00 AM. CST January 17, 2017

LONGVIEW - Classes are canceled Tuesday at Foster Middle School due to a break in the main water line.

No word on whether classes will resume Wednesday.

