False alarm triggers 'shelter in place' at UT Tyler

TYLER - An alert was accidentally sent by a UT Tyler employee through an app, prompting evacuations and a fast police response at the campus Thursday afternoon.

UT Tyler issued the emergency alert around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

EMERGENCY: An unspecified event is threatening campus.Please shelter in place NOW.Lock Doors.Turn Off Lights.Stay Quiet.Wait for all clear. — University Tx Tyler (@UTTyler) February 23, 2017

CBS19 staff heard multiple police cars racing down the loop toward campus, responding to the incident.

According to Beverly Golden, UT Tyler Public Information Officer, it was determined that a UT Tyler employee accidently sent the alert through an app called IAN. This app is only available to UT Tyler staff.

During the incident, police were also receiving calls of possible gunshots at the HPR/BEP building located near the clock tower. Students and staff were evacuated and waited in the University Center until the all-clear signal was issued.

This is the official ALL CLEAR message. Please return to normal activities. Contact police at 9035667300 to report any issues. — University Tx Tyler (@UTTyler) February 23, 2017

Grace School and Stepping Stone, located on University Boulevard near the UT Tyler campus, went on 'soft' lockdown during the incident. Both have since been lifted.

An update about today's emergency alert. pic.twitter.com/cZV9bTvNDq — University Tx Tyler (@UTTyler) February 23, 201

CBS19 learned that the employee who triggered the alarm will not be reprimanded.

(© 2017 KYTX)