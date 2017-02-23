KYTX
Close

False alarm triggers 'shelter in place' at UT Tyler

Kris Kirst, KYTX 2:34 PM. CST February 23, 2017

TYLER - An alert was accidentally sent by a UT Tyler employee through an app, prompting evacuations and a fast police response at the campus Thursday afternoon.

UT Tyler issued the emergency alert around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

CBS19 staff heard multiple police cars racing down the loop toward campus, responding to the incident. 

According to Beverly Golden, UT Tyler Public Information Officer, it was determined that a UT Tyler employee accidently sent the alert through an app called IAN. This app is only available to UT Tyler staff.

During the incident, police were also receiving calls of possible gunshots at the HPR/BEP building located near the clock tower. Students and staff were evacuated and waited in the University Center until the all-clear signal was issued.

Grace School and Stepping Stone, located on University Boulevard near the UT Tyler campus, went on 'soft' lockdown during the incident. Both have since been lifted. 

CBS19 learned that the employee who triggered the alarm will not be reprimanded.

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories