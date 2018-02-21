Lockdown lifted after 'suspicious package' found at Temple High School

A "suspicious bag" found at Temple High School sent the campus into a hard lockdown Wednesday morning, so police officers could determine if the bag was safe, according to Temple ISD.

Superintendent Dr. Robin Battershell confirmed a bag was found but was unable to immediately say what was inside the bag.

Late Wednesday morning, Temple ISD said the lockdown was downgraded to a "soft lockdown," so the school day could continue as usual. However, anyone who wanted to enter the school was still unable to do so, as of 10:45 a.m. Shortly before 11 a.m., the lockdown was lifted altogether, according to Temple ISD Spokesperson Matthew LeBlanc.

Temple Police Spokesperson Ellen Morton said the Temple Police Department had "control of the package," and was investigating the situation. During the lockdown, officers were originally not allowing vehicles onto the campus, but parents were later able to go pick up their children and drive onto campus as normal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

