Tyler ISD calls $198M bond election for high school improvements

TYLER - This spring, voters will decide if both high schools in Tyler Independent School District undergo major renovations.

The district’s board of trustees voted unanimously during a special meeting Monday night to add a $198-million bond package to the May 6 ballot.

All but one resident who spoke during public comment came out in favor of the bond.

Riley Jones, a sixth grader at Hubbard Middle School, was among those who went before the board. She attended Rice Elementary School before and after it was renovated using bond money approved by voters in 2013.

“It was really cool to have this brand new school right there,” she said. “We’ve already experienced the older one and then we saw the brand new one and it was really cool.”

Tyler ISD superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said plans for improving the district’s high schools began in 2013.

Leaders with Tyler Proud, a political action committee supporting the bond, said they are excited the measure will now go before voters.

"We have wonderful students, amazing educators and great campus leaders, and the facilities just don't reflect the excellent things happening in the classroom,” said Leslie Strader, vice president of communications for Tyler Proud.

The bond proposal calls for additions and extensive renovations to the existing building at John Tyler High School.

Rendering of proposed renovations to John Tyler High School (Tyler ISD)

At Robert E. Lee, the older of the city’s two high schools, the gym, field house and performing arts center would remain. However, almost every other building on-campus would be replaced.

Rendering of proposed renovations to Robert E. Lee High School (Tyler ISD)

Dr. Crawford said the district heard 2500 community members in the four months leading up to Mondays decision.

"We've tried to put the most comfortable package that we could possibly put in front of the voters for consideration,” Crawford said. “[It is] certainly something that's very conservative in my opinion."

Should the measure pass, the improvements will come with a rise in property taxes.

Someone with a home valued at $155,000 would see an annual increase of approximately $40.

Voters will decide on the bond package May 6.

