Tyler ISD eyeing high school improvements

Tyler ISD

TYLER - The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees could soon call a bond election for major improvements to the district’s aging high school campuses.

That's among the topics district leaders are expected to discuss at a community forum this weekend.

For years, Tyler ISD has looked at ways of improving or replacing its high schools. Andy Bergfeld, president of the TISD Board of Trustees, says the possible high school improvements come after community input.

“That's the input I've gotten is that this is kind of the face of Tyler and being in outdated buildings and inefficient buildings that have run their course – that is not really all Tyler can be.”

TISD recently released a facility review presentation detailing several options for high school facilities. Click here to view that presentation – which includes more information on the existing buildings and possible methods of improving them.

The district has looked at options, including the building of three brand new high schools, reconstructing the district's two existing high schools and renovation of the existing facilities.

Bergfeld says he thinks the most cost effective would be extensive renovations to the existing high school buildings, which has a current projected cost of just under $210 million.

The existing gym, field house and performing arts center would remain at Lee under the current proposal, but the campus would largely be reconstructed into a single, self-contained building.

Meanwhile, John Tyler would primarily undergo additions to the existing building – including a new auditorium.

The plan would remove all existing portable buildings from both campuses.

Bergfeld says while he cannot speak for the entire board, he personally feels like renovating and expanding the existing facilities makes the most sense.

“I think the common sense, kind of Tyler approach, is if you’ve got something that’s 20 years old or 30 years old even and it’s still in pretty good shape – it may need to be updated. “It’s hard for me to walk into a building like that or a fine arts center, say at Robert E. Lee, and say ‘you know what, we’re going to tear this down.’”

School officials will talk about possible facilities upgrades along with the district's challenges and achievements at a community forum Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. It will be held at Boulter Middle School at 2926 Garden Valley Road.

Bergfeld says the school board will also hear public comment before deciding on a bond package.

Trustees are expected to vote in mid-February on a bond package that would appear on the May ballot.

