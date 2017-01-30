Tyler school welcomes international visitors

TYLER - Grace Community School in Tyler is playing host to a group of out-of-towners. The students aren't from Whitehouse or Longview. Instead, they traveled some 7,000 miles to East Texas.

The group from Beijing, China is here for a two-week winter camp through Grace’s international program. The students are staying with host families.

They are not only experiencing the differences of American education; the junior high and high school students are learning about life in East Texas.

“School life is different,” said Sunny Ma, a 13-year-old who is part of the program.

"Beijing has pretty heavy air pollutions,” said 16-year-old Tom. “So it's more fresher [sic] here."

Sunny and Tom said new food options have been among the highlights of their journey – Barbecue included.

“It’s great. Sausage is great,” Tom said. “China does not have barbecue. It’s the same thing but not barbecued.”

When it comes to the cultural experience, Grace Community School administrators said the program benefits the visiting and resident students alike.

“Just like with the Chinese kids, they have preconceived notions about what Texas is like and part of it is dispelling those notions,” said headmaster Jay Ferguson. “For our kids it's the same way.”

“I have brought a lot of Chinese things to them,” Tom said. “Just like how Chinese language is and how to speak [the] Chinese language…” “and history of Chinese.”

The students have experienced all Tyler has to offer – volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank, Andy’s Frozen Custard and horseback riding (just to name a few). They also met with Mayor Martin Heines.

Before flying home on Friday, the group will attend a Houston Rockets basketball game.

