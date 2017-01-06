Elderly woman dies in Anderson County house fire

System.Object

ANDERSON COUNTY - Anderson County volunteer fire crews worked two house fires Thursday afternoon, one of which claimed the life of an elderly woman.

The first fire was around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Volunteer fire crews from 84 East, Bradford, Elmwood, Montalba, Frankston and Neches were called to a house fire in the 400 block of Anderson County Road 4365. Anderson County Sheriff's deputies also responded.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's office, an 80-year-old woman died in this fire. The cause remains undetermined and the fire remains under investigation by Anderson County Investigators and the State Fire Marshall.

The second house fire was around 3 p.m. Volunteer fire crews from Elkart, 84 East, Slocum and Southside were called to the 200 block of Anderson County Road 380. Fortunately no one was hurt in this fire.

According to the ACSO, the fire started from burning embers that blew onto the house from a nearby burn barrel.

The Red Cross was notified of the fires and is assisting the families.