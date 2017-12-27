Elderly woman scammed for $15,000

Finger at "SCAM ALERT" On Keyboard Button (Photo: tuan_azizi)

An elderly woman reported losing $15,000 in a Publishers Clearing House scam from June to October of this year, according to Lufkin Police.

She told Lufkin Police that she was contacted in June by a man who said she had won money from the Publishing Clearing House. She was told she first needed to send $8,000 to collect her prize money. She took out a loan and sent the money.

After sending the cash she heard nothing from the man.

Eventually, another man contacted her and said she needed to send another $7,000 to collect her prize money. She took out another loan and sent the cash.

The woman never received any prize money and is still paying off the loans. The number the scammers were using is 1-876-340-8325.

Police are urging people to be cautious with the elderly since they are typically the ones targeted for scams.

© 2017 KYTX-TV