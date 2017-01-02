Eldery Tyler man robbed, assaulted

Tyler police are investigating a robbery/assault of an elderly man Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1000 block of East Vance Street and found a 73-year-old victim that stated he had just been robbed and assaulted.

According to the victim, a car pulled up to him as he was walking, then the driver got out of the car and approached the victim. The suspect displayed a handgun and tried to take the victim's wallet. During the struggle, the suspect punched the victim in the face, causing minor injuries.

The suspect was able to get the wallet, then got back into his car and fled the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information on this case to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler/Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-593-CUFF.

(© 2017 KYTX)