Equifax data hack

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lufkin dashcam chase of shoplifting suspect
-
Cajun Gravy volunteers serve those in need
-
Search for missing Lufkin DJ
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Jucy's Hamburgers raises funds for injured employee
-
Thundering 13 giving back
-
Verify: Will Hurricane Irma be a Category 6 storm?
-
Several communities forced to evacuate due to Eagle Creek Fire
-
Hurricane evacuee family gives despite being displaced
-
Under The Lights - Week One (Sept. 1)
More Stories
-
Mom with terminal brain cancer gives birth to baby…Sep. 8, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
-
Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in crashSep. 8, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
Identical twins run for Texas Senate in adjacent districtsSep. 8, 2017, 2:32 p.m.