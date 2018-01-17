Setting the room temperature (Photo: DS011)

The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting peak electricity usage this morning due to extreme temperature. It’s being advised to turn thermostats down a couple degrees and try to conserve power to help take pressure off the power grid.

Some Rusk County Electric customers are still experiencing power outages, according to the Kilgore Police Facebook page.

They received information from Rusk County OEM, reporting a Rusk County Electric Cooperative power outage in the Kilgore area, effecting approximately 1801 customers and no current ETA for restoration was available. There were also reports of some Kilgore residents having cable/internet outages.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, more than 12,000 customers were without power in five East Texas counties at one point on Tuesday due to a transformer fire at a Quitman substation.

Most of those affected had power restored by Tuesday night, but they were brought online by increments due to the heavy load.

