ETBU announces new head football coach

MARSHALL - East Texas Baptist University in Marshall has a new head football coach, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning.

"We are excited to announce Brian Mayper as the sixth head coach of the ETBU Tiger Football program," Vice President for Athletics Ryan Erwin said. "Coach Mayper brings a wealth of experience to ETBU and understands and embraces Christ-centered athletics and a program that is committed to discipleship. His passion for mentoring young men through the sport of football is exactly what we strive for in a head coach and his dedication to excellence and his faith aligns with our vision of athletics as a leader of the ETBU football program."

Mayper replaces Coach Scott Highsmith who stepped down due to family health issues.

"We are grateful for the significant contribution Coach Scott Highsmith made to the advancement of Tiger Football this year," ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn shared. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Highsmith and Ms. Kathy. We have enjoyed great success over the past few years, and now we turn to a new chapter for ETBU under the coaching and spiritual leadership of Head Coach Brian Mayper. Brian has a heart for God and desires to use sports as a platform for evangelism, ministry, and discipleship. Coach Mayper shares our vision for program excellence and is committed to building our Tigers into Christ's champions."

Mayper is the former Navarro College Head Coach and 2013 Fellowship of Christian Athletes' Central Texas Coach of the Year. His coaching background includes leadership at the NCAA Division I,II, III, junior college and professional levels.

"My family and I are truly blessed and honored that God has laid a path that will allow us to carry out our call to be servant leaders at East Texas Baptist University," Mayper said.

He and his wife, Theresa, have been married for 22 years and have two daughters, Myka and Mia.

