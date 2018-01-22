ETX bank robber wanted in other states, dubbed 'Chameleon Beard Bandit' by FBI

The FBI is looking for a suspect, dubbed the 'Chameleon Beard Bandit', wanted for six bank robberies across the U.S., including one in Longview on Jan.5.

Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for the following robberies:

Chase Bank at 2606 Judson Road in Longview, Texas on January 5, 2018

Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham, North Carolina on September 29, 2017

1st Trust Bank at 271 London Shopping Center in London, Kentucky on October 13, 2017

Virginia Commonwealth Bank at 900 North Parham Road in Henrico, Virginia on November 14, 2017

Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 17, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank at 1344 North Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia on December 12, 2017

He is described as a white male 5' 11" to 6' 2" and 180 to 240 pounds, with medium build, brown eyes and hair. The subject wears glasses and frequently changes the color of his beard.

The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for these crimes. Anyone with information regarding this crime, or others, may contact investigators of the Richmond FBI's Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044.

