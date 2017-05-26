ETX Boy Scouts to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day

As the country remembers our fallen veterans, local boy scouts will place American flags at Memorial Park Cemetery at 7:30 Sunday 27, 2017.

First Christian Church in Tyler is sending 30 boys who will plant flags, as well as troops from other churches.

Bill Osburn, the Assistant Scoutmaster of troop 335 says it is an important gesture.

“The big things is, is that it will help teach the scouts to remember our fallen and show a little reverence and hopefully be better adult leaders as they grow up,” Osburn said. “They are our future."

Other troops will also plant flags at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.

That service project will also start at 7:30 a.m. Sunday 27, and will last about an hour. The public is welcome to observe.

