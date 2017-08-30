ETX CARES: Latest information on donation sites, shelters and more

When Texans are hurting, we pull together, and here you will find the latest information about donation sites, shelters and other information to help Harvey victims locally and in South Texas.

August 30:

6:00 p.m.- The City of Tyler activated its Emergency Operation Center and it is being utilized to coordinate local agencies' relief efforts for Harvey evacuees. Faulkner Park Police Station has opened a Transition Hub and 78 people have already been registered FEMA assistance and received an ETN wristband for services in the area.

5:15 p.m. - Donnybrook Automotive is accepting donations for victims. Supplies will head to Houston this weekend. Check Facebook post for needed items:

3:06 p.m. - Rod Fletcher, headmaster at Brook Hill is organizing a donation drop off at the school from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6. Please bring the following:

Water Bottles

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Toothpaste & Toothbrushes

Blankets

Water Bottles

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Toothpaste & Toothbrushes

Blankets

Do not bring money or gift cards. Drop off locations are at the Lower School or the Cabin Coffee House.

2:29 p.m. - Lufkin has activated shelters for those impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey. Click here for the shelter maps.

2:18 p.m. - State Highway 59 in Shepard and Goodrich in Lufkin has reopened to traffic.

1:28 p.m. - Brookshire Grocery Company is donating a quarter-million bottles of water to areas affected by Harvey. All Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores have scan coupons available for customers who want to make donations to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

BGC stores in Louisiana and Texas are also accepting food and household supply donations.

1:29 p.m. - The City of Longview sends out Hurricane Harvey Resources. Click here for more information.

1:00 p.m. - Here are resources for evacuees that are in Tyler.

