ETX coach killed in one-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt Co.

Picture from Facebook page

VAN ZANDT COUNTY - Wills Point ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own after a fatal wreck Jan. 20 in Van Zandt County.

According to a preliminary DPS report, Brown was driving north on Van Zandt County Road 3523 at an unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve near Van Zandt County Road 3501. He skid across the roadway, into the grassy area and then into the trees.

Brown was taken to a local medical center, but did not survive his injuries.

© 2018 KYTX-TV