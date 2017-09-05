ETX Goodwills raise money for Harvey victims

(Photo: Wilson, Sasha)

Goodwill Industries of East Texas announced they are raising money for victims of hurricane Harvey through their store round-up program.

All funds raised during September will go toward relief efforts.

GIET normally solely provides opportunities for people with barriers to employment through job placement and career services but committed to raising funds.

Currently, GIET has partnered with local organizations that specialize in disaster relief and aid efforts.

In addition to dedicating round up dollars at the register at the point of sale, monetary donations can also be made at GIET store locations - 100 percent of which will be contributed to the Hurricane Harvey Relief fund.

The GIET network covers 13 counties which includes: Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, VanZandt, and Wood counties.

Those interested in making a donation to the fund can donate at any of the stores listed above.

