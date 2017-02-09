ETX man charged in drunken shooting

TYLER - A Titus County man was charged Thursday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting a man in the neck.

Authorities say Ricky Allen confronted two men in a vehicle on highway 271 North on Wednesday afternoon. He got out of his car and waved for them to stop, but when they did not, he got back in his vehicle and followed them.

Charles Spiegel of Midlothian, Texas and 31-year-old Brett Jepsen of Grand Prairie, Texas pulled into the Talco Quick Track convenience store in Talco, Texas. Deputies say Allen got out of his vehicle and began shooting at them before the two men left the scene.

Deputies located Allen nearby and arrested him for driving while intoxicated. Authorities say they found a handgun in Allen's vehicle which was allegedly used in the shooting.

"I would like to say thank you to Constable Chris Durant and his reserve deputy Harold Conner, Department of Public Safety Officers Ryan Case, Robbie Moore and Trooper Chamness," Sheriff Tim Ingram said. "It would have been impossible to clear this case this quick if it were not for the assistance that each of these individuals gave to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office."

