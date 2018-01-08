ETX man pleads guilty in 2017 Upshur Co. murder

An East Texas man facing trial in connection with the homicide of another man in 2017 pleaded guilty to murder in Upshur County Monday afternoon.

Decorian Robbins, 19, pleaded guilty for his role in the death of Kendrick Jackson on March 28, 2017.

Deputies were called to a shooting just occurred in the 14000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1795, near the Lafayette community on March 28 and arrived to find one person dead, identified as 29-year-old Kendrick LeMichael Jackson.

Robbins and three other suspects went to Jackson's home to acquire marijuana, then fled the scene after the shooting.

Robbins did not shoot Jackson, but had knowledge of and assisted in the planning of the crime.

Robbins was sentenced to 40 years in prison, and must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Three other suspects are awaiting trial in connection with the homicide.

