ETX man runs over victim at New Year's party, turns himself in

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - A New Year's party in East Texas ended with one person in the hospital and another behind bars, according to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities arrived at a private party on County Road 350 and found one person suffering from injuries after being run over by a suspect who was asked to leave. The suspect, 25-year-old Michael Fenton of Zavalla got into his truck and started revving his engine, and when confronted by victim over the noise, Fenton sped off, running over the victim.

Deputies sent out an 'an attempt to locate' on Fenton's vehicle, but soon learned Fenton had stopped in San Augustine County and called police to let them know where he was and what had happened.

Fenton was arrested and brought back to Nacogdoches County on charges of aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated. Bond was set on both charges at 26,500.00 dollars.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

