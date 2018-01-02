ETX man wanted for kidnapping, potentially violent suspect

Austin Ray Bowers (Smith Co. Jail)

SMITH COUNTY - The Smith County Sheriff's office is looking for an East Texas man wanted for aggravated kidnapping and endangering a child.

Police say Austin Ray Bowers, 26, has made threats to buy weapons and kill anyone that "stands between him and his ex-girlfriend." He has also threatened to 'rack up' felonies before he goes back to prison.

Bowers has a lengthy record, dating back to 2009 when he was 18 years old.

Anyone with information about Bowers whereabouts is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 90-566-6600.

© 2018 KYTX-TV