LUFKIN - Lufkin police assisted in the arrest of a Palestine man wanted for murder in Houston.

Kalendre Kytrell Adams, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident.

According to arrest records, the homicide happened in the Houston area on Nov. 3, 2017.

