ETX mother accused of killing children indicted on 2 counts of murder, other charges

Sarah Nicole Henderson (Henderson County Jail)

HENDERSON COUNTY - A Henderson Co. mother accused of shooting her two children in November 2017 has been indicted on multiple charges, include two counts of capital murder.

Police say Sarah Nichole Henderson killed her two young daughters, ages 5 and 7, and allegedly tried to shoot her husband as well.

The girls, ages seven and five, were shot in their home around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 and died at the scene. A third child was not at home at the time of the shooting.

A grand jury indicted Henderson on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault on a public servant.

The latter charge stems from her being accused of striking a detention officer while in the Henderson County Jail.

A District Court Judge set her bonds at one million each on the two capital cases along with $50,000.00 each on the other two.

