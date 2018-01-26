ETX mother accused of killing daughters appears in court, enters plea

A mother accused of shooting her two daughters in November 2017 pleaded not guilty to two counts of capital murder in a Henderson County courtroom Friday morning.

Sarah Nichole Henderson is accused of killing her two daughters, ages 5 and 7, and allegedly tried to shoot her husband as well. Both girls were shot around 2:30 a.m. on November 3 in their home. A third child was not home at the time of the shooting.

She sat in a red jump suit with guards on each side of her as the judge accepted her plea of not guilty in court room Friday morning.

A trial date has not yet been set.



