ETX officials see potential for drone use after business explosion
The Smith County Sheriff's Office plans to put their drone technology to good use in future emergency situations, after capturing aerial video of the explosive fires at Tyler Welders Supply on Tuesday.
KYTX 10:32 PM. CDT June 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A vigil for Brandy Mosley
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs
-
Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership
-
CBS19 Investigates: Fatal crash sparks concerns on FM 279
-
Woman ticketed for bird egg bashing
-
More calls for charges after Denny's beating
-
CBS19 Exclusive - Ingram Talks About UT
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
Tyler Business Fire
More Stories
-
Oregon becomes first state to add third gender to…Jun 15, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
-
Water safety tips to protect your childrenJun 15, 2017, 7:05 p.m.
-
Combating potential mosquito-borne illnesses in TylerJun 15, 2017, 7:03 p.m.