Evangelist Billy Graham brought his crusade to Tyler in 1953

Billy Graham preached in Tyler on June 21, 1953. His appearance at Rose Stadium drew 20,000 people, according to news accounts.

At the time, officials said it was the largest crowds ever assembled in Tyler to attend an event.

People from all over the region came to hear the then 35-year-old evangelist who had become one of the most influential people in America.

Graham preached on the Biblical account of the young ruler who asked Jesus what it took to be saved. He emphasized that all must be willing to give up all and seek forgiveness from sin.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph described the atmosphere as an "old fashioned rural revival meeting."

When Graham encouraged people to step forward and obey the gospel, 277 people responded, the newspaper reported.

Graham was welcomed by Mayor Claude Holley and introduced by Porter Bailes Sr., the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Tyler.

The appearance was sponsored by the Smith County Baptist Association.

