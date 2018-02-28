Trinity cheerleader's ex-boyfriend charged with her rape, murder

Cayley Mandadi, 19, pictured in her Trinity University Cheerleading uniform. A former boyfriend, Mark Howerton, accused in her murder pictured in an old mugshot (inset). (Photo: Martinez, Andrea)

The mystery surrounding the 2017 death of a Trinity University sophomore has finally come to a close.

Mark Howerton, 22, has turned himself in and admitted to the murder and brutal sexual assault of Cayley Mandadi, a 19-year-old Trinity cheerleader, and his ex-girlfriend.

Howerton reportedly turned himself into police Wednesday, and j

Mandadi was found dead in Luling, Tx. just before Halloween.

For months, what exactly happened to her remained a mystery.

Cayley Mandadi pictured in a photograph provided by her family. (Photo: Martinez, Andrea)

One clue, offered up by the school, pointed to Howerton early on as a suspect. Trinity sent out an alert to all students and faculty to be on the lookout for him. However, he was not originally named by police as a suspect in her murder.

% INLINE %

A social media post from Trinity University staff member, Sheryl Tynes, pointed to the alert sent to students from Trinity Police the day after Mandadi's passing. However, it was not originally linked by authorities to Mandadi's death. "We recently shared an alert for a TUPD Criminal Trespass Warning regarding a non-student named Mark Howerton, who had been associated with Cayley and is not welcome back to Trinity," Tynes said in the post.

Students who knew Mandadi described her as very involved and well-liked on campus. She was a cheerleader and a member of the Chi Beta Epsilon sorority.

Read the full arrest reports below:

Mark Howerton Arrest Doc 1 by KENS 5 on Scribd

Mark Howerton Arrest Doc 2 by KENS 5 on Scribd

© 2018 KENS-TV