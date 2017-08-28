EXCLUSIVE: First look at new Times Square Entertainment Center

TYLER - A new family entertainment center is in the works at Times Square Cinema in Tyler.

Owner Howard Charba said that in addition to the existing theater, the new center will include 22 lanes of bowling, interactive and themed laser tag, full gaming area with redemption, party rooms and a full restaurant with a bar.

Here are renderings showing the interior and exterior of the buildings:













"We are super excited about this," Charba stated. "A lot of effort and time has gone into planning this and it's going to be awesome!"

No word yet on when construction begins.

© 2017 KYTX-TV