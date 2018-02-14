La Porte blast heard from miles away; no danger to the public

Witness photos show smoke rising from gas plant (Photo: Sean B/ KHOU 11 viewer)

LA PORTE, Texas -- La Porte Fire and EMS responded to a loud explosion at a gas plant late Wednesday morning.

Linde Gas issued a statement saying the blast was caused by a line breach at the plant at 11603 Strang Road.

"The plant was shut down and has been secured. The release of gases has been stopped, and there is no risk to the surrounding community," the statement said. "All employees have been accounted for and there are no injuries."

Police say some people were treated at the scene for ear pain and dizziness.

A shelter-in-place wasn't necessary, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Some KHOU 11 viewers reported hearing the blast from about 10 miles away in the Baytown area and near I-10 East and Tompson Road.

One viewer told KHOU 11 there was a brief plume of black smoke, but it quickly dissipated.

