FAA: Do not fly drones in Super Bowl airspace

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a statement to fans attending the Super Bowl at the NRG Stadium in Houston reminding them that airspace is a No Drone Zone.

The temporary Zone is a radius of 34.5 miles around the stadium from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The FAA produced a 20-second video that tells fans to bring their lucky jerseys, face paint and team spirit to the game but to leave their drones at home.

“Drones are becoming much more popular, but they also pose certain safety risks," said FAA Administrator Michael Huerta. “We’re working closely with our safety and security partners to spread the No Drone Zone message as widely as possible.”

That video is on the agency's Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the FAA website.

