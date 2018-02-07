FBI says Border Patrol agent killed in West Texas was not attacked

New details have emerged in the FBI investigation into the death of a West Texas Border Patrol agent last November.

There’s been much speculation about whether the agent was ambushed or if his death was an accident.

The FBI released a two-page update detailing the scope of their investigation regarding the death of agent Rogelio Martinez. The agency believes that Martinez was not attacked, as some officials have suggested.

The report comes more than two months after the Border Patrol agent was found dead at the bottom of a culvert off a West Texas highway near Van Horn.

When news broke on the morning of November 19, some officials suspected that neither Martinez or his unnamed partner had been attacked.

After more than 650 interviews conducted by dozens of FBI field offices, investigators say that none of the evidence collected and analyzed so far, “supports the existence of a scuffle, altercation, or attack.”

The FBI update comes after the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy report, which indicated that Martinez had suffered multiple blunt injuries to the head.

The medical examiner was not able to determine the manner of Martinez’s death.

Martinez’s unnamed partner, who was also injured that night while they were both on patrol, told investigators that he doesn’t remember what happened.

Investigators say that they cannot conclusively determine how the men ended up in the bottom of the culvert.

The FBI continues to offer their reward of up to $50,000 for whomever can provide information to help close the case.

If you have any information, you may contact the FBI at 915-832-5000.

© 2018 KENS-TV