Final hearing on deadly Lockhart balloon crash set for October

The scene of the hot air balloon crash that killed 16. (Photo: Jenni Lee, KVUE)

LOCKHART, TEXAS - The final hearing on the Lockhart hot air balloon crash that killed all 16 people on board in July of 2016 has been scheduled for October, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman reported that investigators will reveal what caused the crash at the hearing.

When officials with the National Transportation Safety Board met in Washington, D.C. for a previous hearing on the crash, it was revealed that the pilot, Alfred "Skip" Nichols IV, 49, seemed to know that weather conditions were not ideal for flying on the day of the crash.

